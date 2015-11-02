(Adds Indian prime minister's comments in paragraph 3)
By Ross Adkin and Gopal Sharma
KATHMANDU Nov 2 Nepali police shot and killed
an Indian citizen at a border checkpoint on Monday as they tried
to clear protesters whose blockade has strangled Nepal's fuel
supplies and badly damaged relations between the neighbours.
Nepal has faced an acute fuel crisis for more than a month
since protesters in the lowland south, angered that a new
constitution fails to reflect their interests, prevented supply
trucks from entering from India.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the killing of
an Indian youth and spoke with Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli to
seek details about the incident.
Many in Nepal see India's hand in the protests although it
denies any role.
Modi said he had assured the Nepalese leader that there was
"no obstacle" from India to the supply of fuel and other
essentials to Nepal.
With the landlocked Himalayan nation of 28 million
recovering from its worst earthquake on record, the government
has turned to China for extra fuel. Officials said some Chinese
oil was due to arrive in Kathmandu late on Monday.
Hundreds of stick-wielding protesters battled with police
near the border crossing, known as the "friendship bridge", in
Birgunj district, television pictures showed.
Raju Babu Shrestha, district police superintendent, said
protesters threw petrol bombs and stones at a police post
prompting them to "fire in self defence".
"One protester, an Indian national, who was attacking the
police post with the petrol bomb was killed in the firing,"
Shrestha said, adding that the man was killed a few hundred
metres from the border crossing.
More than 20 people including 15 police officers were
injured in the clash, he said.
Indian foreign ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup said India
was deeply concerned about the violence in which "an innocent
Indian" was killed. He said Indian fuel-truck drivers were
advised not to put themselves in danger.
Protests over a new constitution turned violent in August
and more than 40 people have been killed as southern plains
dwellers objected to seeing their lands divided and included in
several federal states dominated by mountain communities.
The constitution was nonetheless adopted on Sept. 20, paving
the way for the formation of a government headed by Prime
Minister K.P. Oli, who has failed to calm passions that have
paralysed economic and political life.
Earlier on Monday, police cleared protesters staging a
sit-in on the bridge but a protest leader said they had
re-occupied it and five people had been hurt.
The protesters had gone into Birgunj town where they were
burning tyres. A protest leader, Purushottam Jha, from a
political party that represents minority Madhesis, said police
had used teargas in the town and fired into the air.
Police said 219 empty trucks had been cleared to return to
India but that none had entered from India.
(Reporting by Ross Adkin and Gopal Sharma; Writing by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Nick Macfie and Robert Birsel)