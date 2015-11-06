(Corrects attribution in final paragraph)
* Dozens killed in months of violence along India-Nepal
border
* Protests a setback for Indian PM's outreach to neighbour
* Lowlanders demanding more rights under new constitution
By Ross Adkin
BIRGUNJ, Nepal, Nov 6 Nepal's busiest entry
point for goods from India has witnessed a new wave of unrest
after police failed to clear a border blockade, the attempt only
strengthening the resolve of protesters to fight the Himalayan
nation's new constitution.
Knots of demonstrators gathered around piles of smoldering
tyres in Birgunj, the latest flashpoint in agitation across the
southern Tarai-Madhes strip, speaking of their anger at a
federal setup enshrined in the new basic law.
The lowlanders, many of them ethnically distinct from
Nepal's hill and mountain groups, complain their region has been
carved up, denying them a say in running the nation of 28
million as it seeks a new start after years of instability.
Stones and pieces of brick littered the streets around a
clock tower on Thursday, marking where police had fought
previous battles with protesters. Burned-out cars and motorbikes
lay by the side of the road to the deserted bus station.
"We light fires in the morning, they (the police) come in
the day and shout abuse at us, charge us with batons and shoot
tear gas or bullets. We throw stones back, and sometimes petrol
bombs," said Abdul Rahman at one of the fires in Birgunj.
"All of us in this crowd voted for the mainstream parties in
the last election after they promised to give us a Tarai
province. Now we know they have lied to us, and we are out on
the streets."
The middle hills and the capital Kathmandu have suffered
fuel and cooking gas shortages after protesters in the south
switched to blocking supplies from India, Nepal's largest
trading partner, almost two months ago.
Many in Nepal accuse India of supporting the protesters - a
charge New Delhi denies. India has expressed its dissatisfaction
with parts of the constitution, although it also says it cannot
allow trucks to enter Nepal while conditions are unsafe.
An Indian national was shot dead by Nepali police on Monday
during a protest that erupted after police cleared protesters
from a highway.
In a setback for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid
to improve neighbourhood relations, Nepal has turned to China
for help, getting an emergency consignment of fuel and opening
seven border crossings to traders.
BATONS, TEAR GAS AND BULLETS
Since Monday's killing, police have fought running battles
with protesters who threw stones and petrol bombs by the clock
tower and in side streets. Around 300 protesters were camped out
on the 'friendship bridge' that runs through the last section of
no-man's land to the border.
Many in the Tarai have family ties across the border,
although those on vigil at the bridge played down the support
they receive from India.
"They have given us places to cook, and sometimes given us
food during the last month. But this is natural. We have very
close kinship ties," said Mahadev Kushwaha, a local high school
teacher.
"The media from Kathmandu don't understand this, and say the
movement is being run by India. Tarai-Madhes is a part of Nepal
just like the hills are.
"But where are we in the government? In the army? In the
police? Would there have been as many deaths in the last few
months if more of the police in Tarai-Madhes were local people?"
Nepal's new constitution has provisions for disadvantaged
groups, including Madhesis, but the gulf between Kathmandu and
Tarai-Madhes is widening in the face of violence that has taken
more than 40 lives.
"The promise of inclusion is completely hollow," said Ram
Kishor Yadav, a leader from the Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, a
Tarai-based party, who was at the bridge.
Protesters say that if the government was willing to concede
to their main demand - the separation of the new provinces in
the southern plains from those in the hills - the agitation
would end: "We need to keep up this struggle until we are
guaranteed our share in all parts of the government," said
Yadav.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mike Collett-White)