By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Oct 21 India and Nepal signed an
agreement on Tuesday to start selling electricity to each other,
deepening energy ties between the two nations and boosting New
Delhi's efforts to grow its influence among its smaller
neighbours.
Under the agreement, India will help develop Nepal's vast
but underexploited hydropower potential and buy electricity to
help tackle its own energy shortages. The agreement commits both
countries to buy and sell electricity during times of shortages.
Nepal is estimated to have the potential to generate as much
as 42,000 megawatts of electricity by harnessing the power of
its rivers, but it has installed capacity of just over 800 MW
and suffers blackouts for up to 18 hours a day.
"It will create a very good atmosphere for investment in
Nepal as it will give confidence among investors that they will
be able to sell electricity in the Indian market," Nepal's
Energy Minister Radha Gyawali said.
"Investors who were earlier reluctant to put money in Nepal
are now saying that they were encouraged by the prospects of
selling electricity to India," she said.
India has been keen to re-assert influence among smaller
neighbours where China has been forging closer ties, and the
agreement follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to
Nepal in August.
Last month Indian company GMR Group and Nepal signed a $1.5
billion deal to build the 900 megawatt Upper Karnali
hydroelectric plant in the northwest of the country, the single
largest foreign investment scheme in Nepal.
China, which has built small hydropower plants for Nepal, is
also in talks to build large-scale hydropower plants.
The power trade agreement with India will initially help
Nepal to import electricity to meet domestic shortages.
India could start buying power from Nepal once the GMR plant
starts generation in 2021 and Kathmandu is generating enough
electricity to meet domestic demand, officials in Nepal said.
The export of power could help Nepal's trade deficit.
According to state-run Trade and Export Promotion Centre,
Nepal's deficit with India stood at $4 billion in 2013, up from
$3.1 billion a year earlier.
(Writing by Tommy Wilkes, editing by David Evans)