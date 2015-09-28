By Ross Adkin
KATHMANDU, Sept 28 Protesters marched in Nepal's
capital on Monday, carrying an effigy of Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, accusing their giant neighbour of imposing an
economic blockade and meddling in internal politics over the
adoption of a new constitution.
Tension between the South Asian nations has spiked since
Nepal adopted the charter last week. It has upset southern
minority groups, who fear being marginalised in a new federal
structure it lays out, dividing their homelands.
More than 40 people have been killed in protests in the
landlocked Himalayan republic since August. Indian oil trucks
stopped crossing into Nepal because of protests in the south,
prompting authorities to try to limit use of cars and save fuel.
Marchers in Monday's protest in central Kathmandu carried an
effigy of Modi and shouted, "Down with Indian expansionism! Down
with Modi!" before police scattered them and confiscated the
effigy.
"We are asking India, 'Please, please open up the border and
stop interfering in Nepal's internal issues,'" said nursing
student Amrita Baral, who was among 130 protesters in a second
march headed for the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.
A representative of India's ministry of external affairs
declined to comment on the new protests.
Nepal's largest trading partner, India strongly denies a
trade blockade, saying its trucks are unable to enter Nepal
because protesters block the roads.
Nepal has asked China to hasten the re-opening of two border
crossings, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
The crossings have been closed since two earthquakes struck
this spring, killing nearly 9,000 people, leaving Nepal almost
totally dependent on India for overland supplies.
India has been critical of Kathmandu for rushing through the
constitution, despite opposition from minorities living close to
the Indian border.
Nepal started rationing fuel for vehicles on Sunday, said
Nepal Oil Corp spokesman Deepak Baral, after trade ground to a
halt at crossing points on the India-Nepal border.
Hundreds of trucks carrying food and fuel lined up on the
Indian side, while opposition protesters on the Nepal side sat
on the road to block their path.
Nepali officials blame their southern neighbour for an
unofficial blockade, but in a statement last week, India blamed
the disruption on activity in Nepal.
Kathmandu residents said there was no food or fuel crisis
yet, but signs of a shortage were building.
In one neighbourhood, dozens of taxis queued up outside a
petrol station rumoured to be scheduled for a fuel delivery.
"Apparently the tanker will arrive at 2 p.m.," said Deepak
Kshetry, a driver waiting since Sunday. "But let's see."
(Additional reporting by Krista Mahr and Rupam Jain Nair in New
Delhi; Writing by Krista Mahr)