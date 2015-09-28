(Adds broadcasting suspension)
By Ross Adkin
KATHMANDU, Sept 28 Nepal's cable federation said
it would suspend Indian television channels and protesters
marched in Kathmandu carrying an effigy of India's prime
minister on Monday, accusing their neighbour of imposing an
economic blockade and meddling in internal politics.
Tension between the South Asian nations has spiked since
Nepal adopted a new constitution last week, upsetting southern
minority groups who fear being marginalised in a new federal
structure.
More than 40 people have been killed in protests in the
Himalayan republic since August. Indian oil trucks stopped
crossing into Nepal because of protests in the south, prompting
authorities to try to limit the use of cars and save fuel.
Nepal is almost totally dependent on India for overland
supplies following earthquakes in the spring that killed nearly
9,000 people and blocked crossings from China.
India has been critical of Kathmandu for rushing through the
constitution, despite opposition from minorities living close to
the Indian border.
On Monday, a few trucks carrying fuel, vegetables and
building materials started to cross the border into Nepal but
hundreds more were waiting on the Indian side, a customs
official in Nepal said.
TV CHANNELS OFF AIR
The Federation of Nepal Cable Television planned to suspend
broadcasting of Indian channels in Nepal from 10 a.m. on
Tuesday, Sunil Kumar Lama, the organization's general secretary,
said on Monday.
"This is to protest against the blockade," Lama said. He
declined to say how long the suspension would last.
Earlier in the day, protesters in central Kathmandu carried
an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shouted:
"Down with Indian expansionism! Down with Modi!" before police
scattered them and confiscated the effigy.
"We are asking India 'Please, please open up the border and
stop interfering in Nepal's internal issues'," said nursing
student Amrita Baral, who was among 130 protesters in a second
march headed for the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
A representative of India's Ministry of External Affairs
declined to comment on the new protests.
Nepal's largest trading partner, India strongly denies a
trade blockade, saying its trucks have been hampered from
entering Nepal firstly due to security concerns and later
because protesters were blocking the roads.
A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Nepal had asked China to
hasten the re-opening of the two border crossings closed since
the earthquakes struck.
Nepal started rationing fuel for vehicles on Sunday, said
Nepal Oil Corp spokesman Deepak Baral, after trade ground to a
halt at crossing points on the India-Nepal border.
Hundreds of trucks carrying food and fuel lined up on the
Indian side, while opposition protesters on the Nepal side sat
on the road to block their path.
Some trucks started to move across the Sunauli-Bhairahawa
border crossing on Monday, a customs official in Nepal said, but
more than 1,000 trucks were still waiting in India.
"(Indian customs officials) are telling me, 'We're giving
permission, there's no problem,' but we are still seeing a huge
decrease in the number of trucks passing through," said Lawanya
Kumar Dhakal, Bhairahawa's chief customs official.
(Additional reporting by Krista Mahr and Rupam Jain Nair in New
Delhi; Writing by Krista Mahr; Editing by Janet Lawrence)