UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
KATHMANDU, July 30 A landslide triggered by torrential rain killed 15 people in western Nepal and the death toll could rise, the home ministry said on Thursday.
The landslide struck two villages near the resort town of Pokhara, 125 km (77 miles) west of Kathmandu. At least 22 houses were destroyed, the ministry said.
The government fears twin earthquakes that killed almost 9,000 people earlier this year may have heightened the risk of landslides during the annual monsoon season, which lasts from June until September. (Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Paul Tait)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.