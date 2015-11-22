By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Nov 22 Nepali police shot and killed
two protesters in separate incidents in the Himalayan nation's
restive southern plains as they tried to break up demonstrations
against a new constitution, police said on Sunday.
The nascent republic, wedged between China and India, has
been in turmoil since September when it adopted a new
constitution. People from ethnic Madhesi groups living along the
border with India, began protests saying Nepal's first
republican charter did not accommodate their interests.
Protesters have blockaded trucks from neighbouring India for
more than two months, leading to acute shortages of fuel and
medicine. Nepal blames New Delhi for siding with the protesters,
a charge India denies.
Late on Saturday, police fired at two places in Saptari
district, 150 km (90 miles) southeast of Kathmandu, where
protesters were defying prohibitory orders and blocking a
highway, police official Bhim Dhakal said from district capital
Rajbiraj.
"One protester was killed at Bhardaha and another at
Rupani," Dhakal said.
"We were forced to fire in self-defence after protesters
began hurling petrol bombs, empty bottles, stones and sticks at
police," he said. More than 40 people, including 25 police, were
injured.
Laxman Lal Karna, a senior leader of the Sadbhavana Party
organising the protests, said protesters were shot while sitting
peacefully on the road to block vehicular traffic and enforce a
strike.
With the landlocked nation of 28 million people recovering
from its worst earthquake on record, Nepal has turned to China
to meet its fuel needs, breaking an Indian monopoly.
The incident in Saptari came as U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon urged all sides to resolve their differences in a
peaceful and flexible manner.
Several rounds of negotiations between the government and
protest leaders have failed amid differences over how to change
the internal boundaries of newly created federal states.
Protesters say the entire southern plain region, Nepal's
bread basket, must not be split into more than two federal
provinces. They now form part of six of the seven provinces
dominated by hill dwellers.
About 50 people have died in protests that began in
September.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)