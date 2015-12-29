TOKYO, Dec 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After twin
earthquakes in April and May claimed 9,000 lives and left vast
swathes of Nepal in ruins, survivors worried if they reused the
brick rubble, they would end up with the same vulnerable,
seismically unsound structures.
Renowned Japanese architect Shigeru Ban - who helped bring
global attention to humanitarian architecture and continues to
influence fellow architects and disaster-relief workers -
devised a solution.
"Each disaster is different, so I have to go there to find
out the particular problems to solve," said 58-year-old Ban, who
built paper emergency shelters in Haiti after the 2010 quake and
the Philippines after Typhoon Haiyan two years ago.
The prototype for his latest humanitarian housing project in
Nepal consists of standard timber door frames joined together
and reinforced with plywood. The frames are filled in with brick
rubble, and the roof is covered with a plastic sheet and
thatched for insulation.
The resulting structure is strong enough to meet Japan's
stringent earthquake standards, he said in an interview at his
office in Tokyo.
"I'm hoping people will copy my design. If we make 20, some
other NGO might make more. I'm encouraging people to copy my
ideas. No copyrights," Ban said, noting he always tries to
enlist the help of his houses' future inhabitants.
"If they're involved in the construction, if the structure
needs maintenance, they will know how to do it themselves."
CREATIVE AID
Ban, who in 2014 won the Pritzker Prize, architecture's top
award, has also built shelters for Rwandan refugees in 1994, Sri
Lankan survivors of the 2004 tsunami, and victims of major
disasters in Japan.
Fellow Pritzker prize winners Thom Mayne and Frank Gehry
teamed up with Ban to work with actor Brad Pitt's Make It Right
Foundation, a non-profit group set up in 2007 to help rebuild
New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward after Hurricane Katrina.
Ban's work has pushed aid agencies to take on challenges
differently, said Brett Moore, a shelter, infrastructure and
reconstruction advisor for World Vision International.
"Ban's approach to humanitarian work prompts the entire
humanitarian community to think outside the box, to reject
generic and inappropriate responses to vastly different
contexts, and to approach the work with individuality and
creativity," Moore said.
His emphasis on reusing materials also fits with a broader
trend, as aid agencies try to rebuild sustainably after
disasters.
"There's a lot more concern now than there has been in past
decades on reuse and recycling. That is something for us as
humanitarian agencies to look into," said Sandra D'Urzo, who
works on shelters and settlements for the International
Federation of the Red Cross in Geneva.
While Ban said he enjoys working on grand projects
commissioned by privileged people, he also wants to help people
who have lost their homes, and is encouraged that many
architects have followed in his footsteps.
After the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami ravaged the
Japan's Tohoku region, Ban noticed an increase in architects on
the ground compared to the aftermath of the Kobe quake.
"When I was working in Kobe in 1995, there were no
architects in the disaster area, but in Tohoku after the
earthquake, there were so many," he said.
"I'm very happy that now, even young architects and students
are interested in what I'm doing, which was not the case 20
years ago."
ADAPTING TO LOCAL CONDITIONS
After the quakes hit Nepal, Ban said Nepali students in
Tokyo and his friends around the world hastened to raise funds
for his project.
"It moved rapidly at first, but not as rapidly as I wished
because of the local situation," Ban said, referring to Nepal's
fuel shortage.
Ethnic Madhesi groups, protesting that Nepal's constitution
adopted in September marginalises them, have been blocking
trucks from India. The blockade has led to acute shortages of
fuel and medicine.
Ban is used to adapting to harsh local conditions when
building for disaster victims, and in this case he had to tweak
his original prototype.
Instead of constructing the roof frame with his signature
cardboard tubes - as he used after the quake in Christchurch,
New Zealand, for a cardboard cathedral - the fuel shortages led
Ban to make trusses from timber, until factories are up and
running and cardboard can be procured again.
His initial goal to build 30 homes in Phatakshila in the
Sindhupalchok district in central Nepal in the coming months is
moving forward.
Whenever possible, he uses locally available materials, and
prefers renewable resources such as timber and paper to concrete
and steel.
"The strength of the building itself has nothing to do with
the strength of the material. Even a concrete building can be
destroyed by an earthquake very easily, but a building made of
paper sometimes cannot be destroyed by the earthquake," he said,
sitting in a chair of his own design made of cardboard rods as
solid as wooden dowels.
