NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A fuel
crisis in Nepal has disrupted aid agencies' efforts to send
essential items like blankets and clothing to earthquake
survivors in remote mountainous areas before winter sets in, aid
workers said on Wednesday.
Protests at the Indian border over Nepal's new constitution,
which began in September, have prevented tankers from taking
petroleum into the landlocked Himalayan nation, forcing
Kathmandu to ration fuel and import supplies from China.
Aid groups supporting people hit by twin quakes in April and
May say the mile-long queues for fuel and the lack of cooking
gas have affected hundreds of thousands of people in the
impoverished nation, including quake survivors.
"Hospitals have run out of essential drugs and supplies,
vital social services have been disrupted and aid agencies such
as Oxfam have not been able to secure fuel to deliver relief
items to prepare people for the winter in earthquake affected
districts," said Cecilia Keizer, head of Oxfam in Nepal.
"If the situation continues, Oxfam's humanitarian programme
will come to a complete standstill within two weeks," Keizer
said in a statement.
Oxfam, which was planning to deliver thermal mats, blankets
and hot water bottles to people in rural areas, said it had
already had to reduce its programme.
More than 40 people have died in violent protests at border
posts with India, where some southerners have blocked fuel
imports, saying their Tarai Madhes region has been carved up in
a way that gives them no say in running the nation of 28
million.
Many Nepalese accuse India of supporting the protesters. New
Delhi denies the charges, but has said it cannot allow trucks to
enter Nepal while conditions are unsafe.
Max Santner, Head of the International Federation of Red
Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Nepal, said the IFRC
had had to change the type of relief it was providing to around
48,000 quake survivors.
"The shortages of fuel are definitely hindering our
operations. Instead of providing blankets and clothing for the
winter, we are going to distribute cash vouchers as we don't
have the fuel to take up trucks filled with aid," he said.
"We hope that people will be able to buy winter items where
they are, but we are not sure on availability."
Aid workers said the shortages of fuel and basic goods had
not reached emergency levels, but they were trying to save fuel.
"We have reduced non-essential travel, we are doing more car
pooling and increasing the number of staff travelling in one
vehicle," said Jeff Franklin from Save the Children in Nepal.
"We have also applied for a fuel-import licence, increased
the amount of funds we are appealing for to take into
consideration the higher costs of fuel and are tapping into fuel
provisions offered by the U.N.," he added.
