KATHMANDU, Sept 2 Two months after foreign
countries and international agencies pledged $4.1 billion to
help Nepal recover from its worst natural disaster, the
government has yet to make arrangements to receive the money and
has spent nothing on reconstruction.
The United Nations estimates almost three million survivors
of twin earthquakes in April and May - around 10 percent of the
Himalayan nation's population - need shelter, food and basic
medical care, many in mountainous, hard-to-reach areas.
Govind Raj Pokharel, chief executive officer of the newly
created National Reconstruction Authority, said the government
was unlikely to start spending the money until October at the
earliest because of delays in approving plans and concerns about
starting building work in the monsoon season.
"The government's response has been slow. I accept that,"
said Pokharel.
Nepal has been criticised for its chaotic response to the
quakes that killed almost 9,000 people. The country failed to
adequately prepare even though experts had predicted an
earthquake was likely. And then the government struggled to cope
with relief.
Four months later, many partially damaged buildings in
Kathmandu are still standing and rubble is strewn across public
parks. Tens of thousands of people are living in plastic tents,
preyed upon by flies and mosquitoes, with muddy paths and no
drains.
Maili Pariyar, 50, knitting a purse to sell outside her
tent, said she only received food and tent materials from aid
agencies. She has not been given anything by the government.
"We have lost everything. We are desperate," she said. "How
much longer do we have to wait for help?"
Pokharel said the government had failed to spend any money
because ministers had still not signed off on rebuilding and aid
distribution plans.
He said the government made an error by attempting to pass a
contentious constitution that will create a new political system
and divide the country into new regions, a decision that has led
to deadly clashes. The government argues the overhaul will help
reconstruction in the long run by creating greater stability.
"We would have liked it if they concentrated on the
reconstruction first," Pokharel said. "That would have been
better."
Jamie McGoldrick, the U.N. Resident and Humanitarian
Coordinator for Nepal, said the government had been sluggish.
"The government needs to get going," he said. "The next big
challenge is to ensure that people living in tents are prepared
for the winter."
After a two-month wait, Pokharel was appointed to head the
reconstruction authority two weeks ago. He is now based in a
government office that oversees printing because the earthquake
damaged other buildings.
"We have lost time and now we need to catch up," he said.
Editing by Douglas Busvine, Malini Menon and Nick Macfie