NEW DELHI Nov 25 When eight South Asian leaders
gather for a summit in Kathmandu on Wednesday, they will meet in
a conference centre donated by China to its cash-strapped
Himalayan neighbour Nepal 27 years ago.
In the decades since it built the modernist brick and glass
hall, China has massively stepped up its presence in South Asia,
supplying ports, power stations and weapons.
China's advance has been aided by bickering between India
and Pakistan that stymies almost all attempts at integration in
a region that is home to a fifth of the world's population but
has barely any shared roads, fuel pipes or power lines.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not welcomed
Beijing's renewed suggestion its status be raised from
"observer" in the South Asian Association for Regional
Cooperation (SAARC), in which India is presently the only major
power.
SAARC summits bring together leaders from Afghanistan,
Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri
Lanka.
Modi's hope of using the group as a counterweight to China
is unlikely to gain traction at the two-day Kathmandu meeting,
with officials saying Pakistan is blocking deals to increase
transport and energy connections.
Pakistan mooted the idea of upgrading China's and South
Korea's status in the organisation at a meeting of SAARC foreign
ministers on Tuesday. It was quickly rebuffed by India.
"We need to first deepen cooperation among SAARC, before we
try and move it horizontally," an Indian foreign ministry
spokesman said. He said several countries agreed.
China has sent Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin and is
expected to make a statement during the summit.
Earlier in the week, the Kathmandu bureau of Chinese state
news agency Xinhua distributed a newspaper that devoted several
pages to promoting China's full membership.
The paper cited serving and former Nepali ministers
expressing support for the proposal.
"China attaches great importance to SAARC's status and
function," a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told reporters in
Beijing on Tuesday. "China is also willing to elevate the level
of its relationship."
The geographical limits of South Asia are not fixed -
Afghanistan was included as a member in 2007, while Myanmar,
which borders India and Bangladesh, merely observes. But the
Himalayas are generally seen as dividing China from the
subcontinent.
"There are many other possibilities in between observer
status and full membership, we are happy that China has shown
interest," Nepal's communications minister Minendra Rijal told
Reuters, adding the issue needed consensus.
