By Gopal Sharma and Frank Jack Daniel
KATHMANDU Nov 26 Hostilities between rivals
India and Pakistan on Wednesday threatened to scupper efforts by
South Asian leaders to boost trade among almost a quarter of the
world's people, throwing into doubt any prospect of a regional
customs union.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars, and just last
month exchanges of fire across the border in disputed Kashmir
killed 20 people. The bickering spilled into a two-day regional
summit in Kathmandu, and their leaders refused to meet.
Indian and Nepali officials said Pakistan declined to sign
three multilateral pacts with the eight members of the South
Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).
The agreements aim to boost road trade and electricity
sharing, including across Pakistan's heavily militarized border
with India.
In an apparent reference to Pakistan, India's foreign
ministry spokesman said one country had cited incomplete
"internal processes" for not signing the pacts, but stopped
short of naming it.
Pakistani officials did not respond to telephone calls
seeking comment.
Such a refusal threatens efforts by Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi to make South Asia a viable economic counterweight
to China and limit Beijing's role in the region.
Regional integration would happen "through SAARC or outside
it," Modi warned the summit, if the grouping failed to agree on
the pacts.
Nepal's former foreign secretary, Madhu Raman Acharya,
echoed the sentiment, urging the grouping to step up
"sub-regional cooperation".
Almost all the leaders at the summit expressed dismay at
Sabre's sparse achievements since it was founded 29 years ago
aiming to become a European-style union.
Despite a free trade pact since 2006, trade among South
Asian nations makes up five percent of their total trade. They
share few transport and power links.
China, free of the baggage that makes much of the region
wary of India, has built ports and sold weapons across South
Asia, where its new Asian Investment Infrastructure Bank has
attracted interest, including from India.
Through Pakistan, China suggested it play a larger role in
the regional grouping, but India rebuffed the proposal.
Modi held two-way talks with every leader except Pakistan's
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, since neither was ready to make the
first move to defuse tension between the nuclear-armed states.
Modi relaxed visa rules, spotlighted new energy ties with
Bangladesh and Nepal and promised to cut India's trade surplus
with neighbours, but said progress in ties was too slow.
"Is it because we are stuck behind the walls of our
differences and hesitant to move out of the shadows of the
past?" Modi asked.
