KATHMANDU, Jan 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Pooja
Bohara heard that the two men who had dragged her into a toilet
and raped her had been released from prison nine months ago, the
Nepali teenager went into shock.
The men, who had been convicted and sentenced to 13 years
imprisonment in March 2013, were acquitted by an appeals court
last April due to a lack of evidence.
But despite being blamed and stigmatised by some in her
community in western Nepal after reporting the rape, and forced
to seek refuge in the capital, the 17-year-old says she is not
giving up her fight for justice.
"Society and some family members blame me. My uncle even
suggested that I should be placed in a heap of straw and burnt
to death, but my father was for justice," said Bohara, sitting
in a rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu.
"It is not our fault that we are raped. Victims should come
out and tell their story to the courts and seek justice."
Growing awareness in Nepal of crimes against women has
helped an increasing number of victims like Bohara to challenge
a culture that often blames or shuns them into silence, say
police and activists.
Reports of violence against women - including rape, domestic
violence and molestation - soared to 7,847 for the year ending
mid-July 2014, from 2,477 a year earlier, according to police
figures.
"Women are now more aware of their rights than before and
are courageously coming out and reporting crimes against them,
including sexual violence, to police," said Mingmar Lama, chief
of a police unit that monitors violence against women.
TAX WAIVERS, WOMEN-ONLY BUSES
Wedged between China and India, Nepal is increasingly
recognising the rights of women and other groups that suffer
discrimination.
Greater media attention on crimes against women, protests by
civil society groups, women-friendly government policies and
even political campaigns to rally the female vote have helped
embolden women, say activists.
Awareness was further boosted after the massive public
outcry in neighbouring India over the fatal gang rape of a young
woman on a Delhi bus. The case hit global headlines and resulted
in India tightening laws related to violence against women.
In Nepal, the government has introduced female-friendly
policies such as tax waivers for women buying property, while
police have established special units of women officers in the
country's 75 districts to encourage women to report crimes.
Earlier this month, women-only public buses were introduced
in the capital Kathmandu to curb rising reports of sexual
harassment and groping on public transport.
Despite improvements and greater awareness, most women still
remain unaware of their rights and do not come forward to report
crimes due to fears of stigmatisation, said Menuka Thapa, head
of Raksha Nepal, the charity sheltering Bohara.
"Lack of education and economic empowerment of women also
force women to remain silent," Thapa said. "In many cases, women
who suffer violence from their own family members are dependent
on the family, so they cannot speak up."
ROUGH JUSTICE
Mustering the courage to come forward and report violent
crimes is just the first step in a long and often painful
process to get justice.
Police are often insensitive and reluctant to register and
investigate complaints, and a lack of judges and courts means
trials can take up to a decade to reach a conclusion, said
lawyer Swagat Nepal.
"There is no system in Nepal to give protection to the
witness, yet there is pressure on victims to compromise with
their abusers - even though such compromises are illegal," he
said, adding that the conviction rate for crimes against women
was about 3 percent.
Laws to deal with rape and violence against women were
archaic, categorised as provisions of a law dating back to 1854,
he said, adding that a separate rape law must be drafted.
Meanwhile, Bohara is not waiting. The teenager has appealed
to the Supreme Court, which is expected to hear her case later
this month.
"The incident has totally affected my life. It was a turning
point in my life," said Bohara. "I want to study law and become
a judge so I can seek justice for victims like myself."
