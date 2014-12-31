Dec 31 Shares of NephroGenex Inc shot up
nearly nine-fold in premarket trading, a day after the drug
developer said its lead drug was found to be safe in a cardiac
safety study.
The oral drug, pyridorin, is being evaluated in a late-stage
study in patients with diabetic nephropathy - a chronic,
degenerative kidney disease caused by diabetes, which is often
accompanied by heart disease.
Cardiac safety concerns have been seen with other therapies
in development, the company said late on Tuesday.
Pyridorin aims to work by inhibiting the underlying cause of
the disease, which affects about 6 million Americans, thereby
slowing its progression, NephroGenex said.
Standard medicines used to treat diabetic nephropathy are
also used to control blood pressure. This class of drugs
addresses one of the factors that contribute to the disease, but
fail to tackle its underlying cause.
Without effective treatments, sufferers progress to
end-stage renal disease, which necessitates dialysis or a
transplant and could be fatal.
Earlier this month, ChemoCentryx Inc's diabetic
nephropathy drug was successful in a mid-stage study.
NephroGenex, whose shares debuted on the Nasdaq in February,
is also testing an intravenous formulation of pyridorin to treat
specific types of acute kidney injury.
Up to Tuesday's close, shares of the Raleigh, North
Carolina-based company had fallen more than 61 pct since their
debut.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)