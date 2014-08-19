PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Aug 19 Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd is looking to sell its APL Logistics division with the hope of fetching more than $750 million, according to people familiar with the situation.
Shipping and logistics company Neptune is comprised of two major divisions - APL Logistics, a global freight management and logistics business, and a separate container shipping business named APL.
Neptune plans to launch a process in the fall to find a buyer for APL Logistics and has hired banks to assist with that effort, the sources said, asking not to be named.
A representative for Neptune had no immediate comment.
The logistics business had earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization of $74.5 million according to the division's 2013 financials.
Neptune hopes to fetch between 10 and 12 times that amount in a potential sale, or between $750 million and $900 million, according to the people familiar with the matter. However, buyers are likely to value the business at closer to $600 million, the sources said.
Despite APL Logistics' positive performance in 2013, the parent company posted a net loss of $76 million on $8.8 billion of total revenue.
The APL Logistics business accounted for 18 percent of Neptune's total 2013 revenue. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Mike Stone, editing by G Crosse)
