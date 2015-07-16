(Corrects company name to Neptune Orient from Nippon Orient in paragraph 5)

July 16 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has put shipping company Neptune Orient Lines Ltd , which has a market value of $1.7 billion, up for sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Temasek has hired a bank to seek buyers for the business which made a net loss in five of the past six years, the sources said, as the fund with $197 billion under management seeks to boost its performance by shedding underperforming companies.

The sale of the business was widely expected, especially after Neptune, nearly 67 percent-owned by Temasek, sold its logistics business to Japanese freight carrier Kintetsu World Express Inc for $1.2 billion.

Last week, Temasek said the value of its portfolio had jumped by almost a fifth, helped by surging China bank stocks. .

A Neptune Orient spokeswoman declined to comment.

Temasek Holdings was not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

The sources declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential.

