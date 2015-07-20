UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE, July 20 Shares in Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd rose as much as 10 percent on Monday to a six-week high, after people familiar with the matter said last week Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has put the shipping company up for sale.
Temasek has hired a bank to seek buyers for the business, which made a net loss in five of the past six years, the people told Reuters.
Neptune Orient said in a statement late on Sunday it has not made any decision on a potential sale of the company, nor entered into any agreement regarding a sale. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February