BRIEF-Guaranty Trust Bank says retirement of deputy managing director
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SINGAPORE May 14 Container shipper Neptune Orient Lines Ltd posted a net loss of $97.9 million for the quarter ended April 4, a narrower loss from the previous quarter.
NOL, in which Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings has a 67 percent stake, recorded a net profit of $75.5 million for the first quarter of 2013, which was a result of one-off gain on selling its corporate headquarter in Singapore.
The company posted a 4 percent drop in revenue to $2.3 billion.
"Oversupply of shipping capacity will continue to exert pressure on liner freight rates," NOL said in a statement. "The group aims to improve its financial performance in 2014, through its continued focus on cost discipline and drive for operational efficiency." (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors