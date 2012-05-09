(Adds details)
SINGAPORE May 9 Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL)
, the world's seventh largest container shipper,
reported a fifth consecutive quarterly loss, hit by low freight
rates and soaring fuel costs, and warned of overcapacity in the
container shipping sector.
The stock, down nearly 18 percent since end-March, looks set
to fall further on Thursday after the firm said its financial
performance would remain weak if shipping rates do not improve
and fuel costs remain high.
NOL, around two-thirds owned by Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings, reported January-March net loss of
$254 million, much wider than a loss of $10 million a year ago,
but lower than a loss of $320 million in the fourth quarter.
First-quarter revenue fell to $2.38 billion from $2.44
billion a year ago.
Analysts have been raising their earnings estimates and
ratings on NOL over the last few months, as reflected by Thomson
Reuters StarMine giving it a strong percentile score of 99 in a
measure of change in analyst sentiment.
"There were positive signs in the first quarter - the
freight rate increases in March and growth in the Logistics
business," said NOL Group CEO Ng Yat Chung. "But we must
continue to aggressively manage our operating costs, and
streamline our organisation for greater efficiency."
Global shipping companies have been battered by weak trade
due to uncertainties in Europe and a fragile U.S. economic
recovery. Some industry executives have said that the
unwillingness of many shipowners to cut capacity from the market
was a further drain on the sector.
Maersk Line, the world's largest container
shipping firm, said in April it expects to lose money again in
2012 despite recent freight rate increases.
NOL shares ended 4.5 percent weaker on Wednesday. The shares
have risen by around 4 percent so far this year, underperforming
the 10 percent rise in the Singapore benchmark index.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Harry Suhartono; Editing by
Kevin Lim)