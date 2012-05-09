SINGAPORE May 9 Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL)
reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss on
Wednesday as low freight rates and soaring fuel costs continued
to hit the world's seventh-largest container shipping firm.
NOL, around two-thirds owned by Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings, posted a net loss of $253.6 million, widening
from a loss of $9.7 million a year earlier.
It warned its financial performance will remain weak if
conditions for rates and fuel costs do not improve.
Maersk Line, the world's largest container
shipping firm, said in April it expects to lose money again in
2012 despite recent freight rate increases.
Global shipping companies have been hit by weak global trade
due to uncertainties in Europe and a fragile recovery of the
U.S. economy. Some industry executives have said repeatedly that
unwillingness of many shipowners to remove capacity from the
market is not helping the situation.
NOL shares have risen by around 5 percent since the start of
the year, underperforming the 10 percent rise in the Singapore
benchmark index.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono)