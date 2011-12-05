SINGAPORE Dec 5 Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) on Monday halted trading in its shares pending an announcement.
NOL, the world's sixth-largest container shipping firm, has resumed talks about buying German rival Hapag-Lloyd, German paper Die Welt reported on Saturday without identifying its sources.
NOL broke off talks in 2008 after failing to agree on a price for Hapag-Lloyd, which is owned by a consortium of Hamburg-based investors and tourism group TUI.
NOL's spokesman said earlier the firm does not comment on market speculation. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
