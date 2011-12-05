SINGAPORE Dec 5 Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), the world's sixth largest container shipping firm, said on Monday it was not making a bid for German rival Hapag-Lloyd AG.
"NOL wishes to state that currently, it is not making another bid for a stake in Hapag-Lloyd," the container shipper said in a stock market filing.
The statement came after a German paper Die Welt reported on Saturday that NOL had resumed talks about buying Hapag-Lloyd, without identifying its sources. The report was widely quoted in other media, including Singapore's Business Times.
NOL broke off acquisition talks in 2008 after failing to agree on a price for Hapag-Lloyd, which is owned by a consortium of Hamburg-based investors and tourism group TUI. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
