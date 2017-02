SINGAPORE Dec 20 Six container shipping firms, including a unit of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL), have agreed to create one of the largest vessel networks in the Far East-to-Europe trade lane, NOL said on Tuesday.

The partnership will create a container shipping market with more than 90 ships in nine services calling at more than 40 ports in Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean, NOL said in a statement.

Other members of the alliance, which will begin operation by April, include Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, and Hapag-Lloyd AG. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)