* G6 Alliance to start operation in April 2012

* Over-capacity needs to be addressed-analyst (Adds OOIL and analyst comments)

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Dec 20 Six container shipping firms, including units of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL), said they agreed to create one of the largest vessel networks in the Far East-Europe trade lane to lift efficiency amid a global shipping downturn.

The partnership will create a container shipping alliance with more than 90 ships in nine services calling at more than 40 ports in Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean, NOL said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will offer sailing frequencies and direct coverage that compete with anyone in the market," member carriers said in a separate joint statement.

Other members of the new G6 Alliance, which will begin operating by April, include Hyundai Merchant Marine Co , Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, Nippon Yusen KK , Orient Overseas (International) Ltd unit OOCL and Hapag-Lloyd AG, they said.

The shipping market is suffering from a supply glut amid a slowing global economy with freight rates sinking to loss-making levels, analysts said.

"The new alliance will help the members to compete with other shipping giants like Maersk Line, which has more frequencies in those routes," said Geoffrey Cheng, an analyst at BOCOM International.

But there were still too many ships and about 1.3 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEU) of new ships added to the market in 2011, boosting global capacity by more than 8 percent, he added.

"Everybody is looking at what is the most efficient vessel to be deployed per TEU per container," Stanley Shen a spokesman for Orient Overseas container Line (OOCL) told Reuters. "Forming the alliance means it can provide us with the opportunity to achieve the scale of economy."

Maersk Line, a unit of Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, was gaining market share in a difficult market and had a high utilisation of tonnage, its newly appointed chief executive Soren Skou said on Monday.

