SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Dec 20 Six container
shipping firms, including units of Singapore's Neptune Orient
Lines Ltd (NOL), said they agreed to create one of the
largest vessel networks in the Far East-Europe trade lane to
lift efficiency amid a global shipping downturn.
The partnership will create a container shipping alliance
with more than 90 ships in nine services calling at more than 40
ports in Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean, NOL said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"We will offer sailing frequencies and direct coverage that
compete with anyone in the market," member carriers said in a
separate joint statement.
Other members of the new G6 Alliance, which will begin
operating by April, include Hyundai Merchant Marine Co
, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, Nippon Yusen KK
, Orient Overseas (International) Ltd unit
OOCL and Hapag-Lloyd AG, they said.
The shipping market is suffering from a supply glut amid a
slowing global economy with freight rates sinking to loss-making
levels, analysts said.
"The new alliance will help the members to compete with
other shipping giants like Maersk Line, which has more
frequencies in those routes," said Geoffrey Cheng, an analyst at
BOCOM International.
But there were still too many ships and about 1.3 million
twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEU) of new ships added to the
market in 2011, boosting global capacity by more than 8 percent,
he added.
"Everybody is looking at what is the most efficient vessel
to be deployed per TEU per container," Stanley Shen a spokesman
for Orient Overseas container Line (OOCL) told Reuters. "Forming
the alliance means it can provide us with the opportunity to
achieve the scale of economy."
Maersk Line, a unit of Danish conglomerate A.P.
Moller-Maersk, was gaining market share in a
difficult market and had a high utilisation of tonnage, its
newly appointed chief executive Soren Skou said on Monday.
