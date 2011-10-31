(Adds quotes, details)

* Q3 net loss $91 mln vs $282 mln profit yr ago

* Reiterates warning for possible 2011 FY loss

* Shares have dropped by nearly half so far this year

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) , the world's seventh-largest container shipping firm, reported on Monday a wider than expected third-quarter loss and warned for a possible full year loss for the year ended December 2011.

The economic slowdown has badly hurt the global shipping industry this year as freight rates sink, derailing the recovery it saw in 2010 following heavy losses in 2009 due to the global recession.

NOL repeated its warnings made in August that it "expects to report a loss for the full year in 2011" as global economic conditions have not improved and freight rates continued to remain low while trade demand slowing.

Prior to the third quarter results, analysts are expecting the liner to post a net loss of around $160 million this year, compared to a net profit of more than $460 million last year.

"The liner shipping industry is faced with slowing trade demand, excess capacity and fuel costs that are significantly higher than a year ago," said NOL Group CEO Ng Yat Chung.

"Our urgent priority is to drive down costs and increase efficiency," he added.

The company, around two-third owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, posted a third quarter net loss of $91 million, compared to a net profit of $282.3 million a year ago. The loss was wider compared to an average analysts forecast of $48.4 million loss.

Its revenue for the quarter ended September 30 fell by 9 percent to $2.2 billion.

Shares of Neptune Orient Lines have declined by about half this year, underperforming the 10 percent fall in the Singapore broader index . (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Saeed Azhar)