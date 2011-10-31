SINGAPORE Oct 31 Neptune Orient Lines
(NOL) , the world's seventh-largest container shipping
firm, reported on Monday a wider than expected third-quarter
loss and reiterated that it might post a full-year loss for the
year ended December 2011.
The company, around two-third owned by Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, posted a third quarter net
loss of $91 million, compared to a net profit of $282 million a
year ago. The loss was wider compared to an average analysts
forecast of $48.4 million loss.
NOL reiterated its previous warning that it expects to
report a full year loss for the full year of 2011 as container
freight rates remain low and slowing trade demand.
The global shipping industry, which tends to mirror
macroeconomic trends, lost billions of dollars in 2009,
rebounded in 2010, but this year has been hit by a renewed
growth slowdown and increased uncertainty, which kept freight
rates low.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Saeed Azhar)