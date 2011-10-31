SINGAPORE Oct 31 Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) , the world's seventh-largest container shipping firm, reported on Monday a wider than expected third-quarter loss and reiterated that it might post a full-year loss for the year ended December 2011.

The company, around two-third owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, posted a third quarter net loss of $91 million, compared to a net profit of $282 million a year ago. The loss was wider compared to an average analysts forecast of $48.4 million loss.

NOL reiterated its previous warning that it expects to report a full year loss for the full year of 2011 as container freight rates remain low and slowing trade demand.

The global shipping industry, which tends to mirror macroeconomic trends, lost billions of dollars in 2009, rebounded in 2010, but this year has been hit by a renewed growth slowdown and increased uncertainty, which kept freight rates low. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Saeed Azhar)