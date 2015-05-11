UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SAN FRANCISCO May 11 Private financial technology startup NerdWallet said it had raised $64 million in an initial funding round, large even by increasingly inflated Silicon Valley standards.
Venture giant IVP led the funding round, with participation from RRE Ventures, iGlobe Partners and angel investors.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Christian Plumb)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February