NEW YORK, March 1 Warren Buffett's conglomerate
Berkshire Hathaway posted a record profit in 2013,
jumping 31 percent over the previous year, the company said in
its annual report, released on Saturday.
Profit for the full year rose to $19.5 billion from $14.8
billion in 2012.
Net income rose to $4.99 billion in the fourth quarter, or
$3,035 per Class A share, from $4.55 billion, or $2,757 per
share, a year earlier.
Quarterly operating profit advanced to $3.78 billion, or
$2,297 per share, from $2.81 billion, or $1,704 per share in the
year-earlier quarter.
Analysts on average expected Berkshire to report operating
earnings per share of $2,203.91, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Book value per share at the end of 2013 rose 18.2 percent
from the end of 2012, to reach $134,973.
Chairman and chief executive Buffett released his annual
letter to shareholders on Saturday, as well.