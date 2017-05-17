BENGALURU May 17 NestAway Technologies Pvt Ltd,
an Indian online home-rental startup funded partly by U.S. hedge
fund Tiger Global, is in talks to raise north of $40 million,
the company's Chief Executive told Reuters.
NestAway has raised about $40 million from three funding
rounds so far from investors including Indian e-commerce company
Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N), Russian billionaire Yuri Milner,
industrialist Ratan Tata and venture capital firm IDG Ventures
India.
"We are looking for a similar amount or upwards of it,"
Chief Executive Amarendra Sahu said in an interview.
The last funding round valued NestAway at $110 million.
The company, based in Bengaluru, formerly Bangalore, plans
to go public within five years, Sahu said.
Sahu, who has a degree from the Indian Institute of
Management, Bangalore, has worked at Cisco Systems Inc,
Juniper Networks Inc and Alcatel-Lucent.
He and three of his friends from engineering school hit on
the idea of starting NestAway after finding it difficult to rent
homes easily in Bengaluru.
In 2014, they furnished one of their own houses, took some
pictures and put it up for rent on a social media platfrom. The
house was booked in a day.
NestAway was born in 2015 and raised its first round of
funding three months later.
SUSTAINABLE PROFITS
The company now manages properties on behalf of owners in
seven Indian cities. A user of the NestAway app can rent a house
online and also use it to pay rent or avail plumbing and other
services provided by the company.
NestAway charges a portion of the rent as commission -
between 5-30 percent depending on how much it shells out to
furnish the house.
The company, which has over 30,000 tenants and manages
11,000 houses, earned $40 million in revenue for the fiscal year
ended March 31. It currently has 450 employees.
NestAway is not profitable yet and has a cash burn rate of
under $1 million a month, Sahu said.
But he expects the company to start earning sustainable
profits after about three years, allowing it to begin prepping
for an initial public offering of its shares.
NestAway plans to list on Indian bourses.
"We will breakeven in the next eight quarters," Sahu said.
"But, to hit the market, breakeven is not a great story, you
need to throw some money on the table."
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)