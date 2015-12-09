HELSINKI Dec 9 Finnish oil refiner Neste
said on Wednesday a technical problem at its Porvoo
refinery had lowered the unit's utilization rate to about 70
percent, resulting in production losses worth several tens of
millions of euros.
It said the malfunction, identified in one of the refinery's
cooling systems, would lower the run rate until mid-January.
Neste said a large part of the estimated loss would show in
fourth-quarter results, but that the loss would not impact its
full-year expectations.
Neste has forecast a rise in underlying operating profit for
this year.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)