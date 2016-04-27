(Adds CEO comment, detail)
HELSINKI, April 27 State-controlled Finnish
refiner Neste reported a bigger-than-expected fall in
first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, due to volatile gasoline
refining margins.
Neste, which has two conventional refineries in Finland and
renewable diesel refineries in Singapore and Rotterdam, said its
first-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 175 million
euros ($198 million) from 215 million euros a year earlier.
It missed a Reuters poll forecast of 213 million euros.
The company did not put a figure on its profit outlook for
this year but it said it expected low crude oil prices to
continue to support product demand.
"Neste expects oil products' reference margin to be
supported by good gasoline margins, while diesel margins are
expected to remain flat ... Renewable products' reference margin
is expected to remain at approximately the year 2015 average
level," Chief Executive Matti Lievonen said in a statement.
The utilisation rates of Neste's plants were expected to be
high, except for a scheduled turnaround at the Rotterdam
refinery in April-May, he said.
($1 = 0.8855 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Susan Fenton)