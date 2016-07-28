* Q2 core operating profit 282 mln euros vs 197 mln in poll
* High utilization rate, favourable sales structure help
* U.S. biofuel tax break also boosts profits
* Shares rise 9 pct
(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, July 28 State-controlled Finnish
refiner Neste more than tripled its second-quarter
profit due to strong margins at its conventional oil products
and renewables business, lifting its shares to record highs.
European margins have come under pressure from increased
refining capacity in the Middle East. However, Neste, which has
two traditional refineries in Finland and renewable refineries
in Singapore and Rotterdam, managed to boost its own margins.
"We were able to run our units at a strong utilization rate
and allocate our sales structure successfully to reach very high
additional margins," said chief financial officer Jyrki
Maki-Kala on Thursday.
Second-quarter core operating profit more than tripled from
a year ago to 282 million euros, surpassing analysts' average
expectation of 197 million in a Reuters poll. Last year's
results were curbed by a stoppage at its Porvoo refinery.
Neste said its profit improvement came partly from capturing
a high share of a U.S. biofuel tax break, Blender's Tax Credit.
Shares jumped to a record high 35.09 euros and were up 9
percent at 33.50 euros at 1212 GMT.
"That (share reaction) is a bit short-sighted. This year
will be strong but the following years are uncertain. We don't
know what will happen to the U.S. tax break, and reference
margins will be under pressure," said Rasmus Skand, analyst at
Inderes Equity Research, who has a 'reduce' rating on the
stock."
CEO Lievonen, however, said that while he hoped that the
credit would be scrapped for competitive reasons, he believed it
would be extended for next year.
"I don't think that the presidential election would muddle
it, I believe they have other things to do than to think about
this small tax credit," he told a news conference.
Neste has lately shifted more focus to renewable diesel, and
43 percent of profits in the first six months of the year came
from biofuels.
It makes more than 90 percent of its renewable diesel from
waste and feedstock residues, such as animal fats, and aims to
increase biofuel capacity.
"Hopefully we will be able to provide a more exact guidance
(on renewables capacity expansion) at the capital markets day
(in Sept 14)," Lievonen said.
For the second half of the year, Neste expects the reference
margin at its oil products unit to fall somewhat from the first
half of the year due to the high level of inventories. In
renewables, the reference margin is expected to remain around
2015 levels.
