* Q4 renewable fuels op. loss to fall vs previous quarters

* Q4 renewable fuels volumes to increase vs Q3

* Expects base oil facility in Bahrain start-up later in 2011 (Adds background, detail)

HELSINKI, Sept 21 - Finnish refiner Neste Oil expects its renewable fuels segment's comparable operating loss to decrease in the fourth quarter versus previous quarters as volumes increase, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Neste Oil announced on Tuesday it had started up its new renewable diesel plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Last year Neste Oil opened a similar plant in Singapore and it has two renewable diesel lines in Porvoo, Finland.

It has invested some 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 bln) to build the renewable fuels production lines, but the segment has been making losses.

Neste Oil also repeated its profit-making diesel line 4 at the Porvoo refinery will be offline for four weeks in the fourth quarter due to maintenance and said its partly owned base oil facility in Bahrain is expected to come online later this year. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)