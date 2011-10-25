HELSINKI Oct 25 Finnish refiner Neste oil reported an unexpectedly strong rise in third-quarter profit due to a high refining margin and increased sales volumes.

July-September comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains or losses, rose 15 percent year-on-year to 66 million euros ($92 million), the company said on Tuesday. That hit the higher end of analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll which had an average of 39.3 million euros.

Neste Oil said it expects its renewable fuels unit to remain loss-making in the fourth quarter, although it would likely show improvement quarter-on-quarter.

($1 = 0.720 Euros)