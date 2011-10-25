UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
HELSINKI Oct 25 Finnish refiner Neste oil reported an unexpectedly strong rise in third-quarter profit due to a high refining margin and increased sales volumes.
July-September comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains or losses, rose 15 percent year-on-year to 66 million euros ($92 million), the company said on Tuesday. That hit the higher end of analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll which had an average of 39.3 million euros.
Neste Oil said it expects its renewable fuels unit to remain loss-making in the fourth quarter, although it would likely show improvement quarter-on-quarter.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.