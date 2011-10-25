(Adds quote, detail)

* Q3 comparable op. profit 66 mln euros vs 39 mln consensus

* Higher sales volumes, refining margin boost result

* Repeats sees loss in renewable fuels shrinking in Q4 vs Q3

HELSINKI, Oct 25 Finnish refiner Neste oil reported a surprise rise in third-quarter profit thanks to a high refining margin and increased sales volumes.

July-September comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains or losses, rose almost 16 percent year-on-year to 66 million euros ($92 million), the company said on Tuesday.

Analysts on average had forecast a year-on-year fall to 39.3 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

"We posted a good result for both oil products and oil retail in the third quarter, despite uncertainties related to the development of the global economy, which caused volatility in the oil market. This volatility is expected to continue," Neste Oil Chief Executive Matti Lievonen said in a statement.

Quarterly revenue grew 34 percent to 4.1 billion euros, the high end of analysts' forecasts, which ranged from 3.5 billion to 4.2 billion euros.

Neste Oil's total refining margin rose to $9.17/bbl from $7.48/bbl a year ago.

The group reiterated that its renewable fuels unit will remain loss-making in the fourth quarter, but will show some improvement from the 57 million euro loss in the third quarter.

It also said it expected its oil products unit's full-year comparable operating profit to be stronger than in 2010.

Neste Oil has invested 1.5 billion euros to build renewable fuels production lines, but has struggled to turn a profit from the business.

Last month it started up a new renewable diesel plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Last year the company opened a similar plant in Singapore, and it has two renewable diesel lines in Porvoo, Finland. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Will Waterman)