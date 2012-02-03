* Q4 group comparable op. profit 14 mln euros vs 42.9 mln consensus

* Q4 renewable fuels op. loss 15 mln vs loss of 57 mln in Q3

* Sees op. profit improving significantly in 2012

* Neste shares up 4.4 percent (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates share reaction)

HELSINKI, Feb 3 Finnish refiner Neste Oil narrowed losses at its renewable fuels unit in the fourth quarter and forecast further improvement as volumes from its new plant in Rotterdam start to feed in, sending the company's shares higher.

Neste reported the unit cut it loss to 15 million euros ($19.76 million) for the October-December period, less than the previous quarter's loss of 57 million euros.

The unit, which makes diesel from sources such as palm oil and waste animal fat, is seen by Neste Oil as its main source of long-term growth and a major investment area.

Shares in the company initially slumped after results showed group comparable operating profit fell 84 percent from a year ago to 14 million euros, missing all analysts' forecasts. By 1241 GMT they were trading up 4.4 percent to 9.25 euros.

The comparable results exclude inventory and capital gains or losses.

Neste said economic uncertainty and a mild early winter hit its refining margins from October to December which were $6.97/bbl, down from $9.67/bbl in the same period in 2010.

In the quarter renewable fuels amounted to almost 10 percent of the group revenue, compared with 81 percent from the traditional oil refining.

"Although the renewable fuels segment remained loss-making in 2011, we are on the right track to making it profitable," the company said in a statement.

Ohman analyst Teemu Vainio said investors seemed to cheer the outlook in the biofuels unit, even though the overall results were weak.

The company has invested 1.5 billion euros to build product lines in renewable fuels, in an attempt to differentiate itself from bigger rivals and secure bigger market share in the long term. But it has struggled to make the business profitable.

Last year the company started up a new renewable diesel plant in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. In 2010 it opened a similar plant in Singapore, and it has two renewable diesel lines in Porvoo, Finland.

REFINING SECTOR WOES

On Thursday, a big loss at its refining unit took the shine off impressive new growth plans from Royal Dutch Shell's , earnings, echoing a trend across the industry.

The strong refining profits enjoyed across the sector early last year have disappeared, with Chevron warning this month that its downstream arm just about broke even in the quarter as U.S. Gulf Coast margins shrank by half.

Shell, Europe's largest oil company by market capitalization added the global oil refining industry is facing about 6 million barrels per day (bpd) of surplus capacity, and predicted more plants would close in Europe.

Neste added on Friday it expects renewable sales volumes in the first quarter to be similar to fourth quarter levels and biodiesel margins to remain narrow. It also plans to increase its sales volumes by the end of the second quarter.

The company said it expects higher productivity at its Porvoo refinery and biodiesel business to ramp up through 2012, and said refining margins have recovered from the low levels seen in December due to some capacity closures.

It uses mainly cheaper Russian Urals oil. It has hedged approximately 30 percent of volume in 2012 at a $4.7 /bbl reference margin level, assuming a Urals-Brent differential of $-1.0 /bbl. ($1=0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)