* Deal value around 80 mln euros
* Neste Oil to book 50 mln euros in capital gain
* Deal expected to close in first half next year
HELSINKI, Dec 13 Finnish oil refiner Neste Oil
plans to sell its petrol stations in Poland to Royal
Dutch Shell for around 80 million euros ($104 million)
after disappointing sales in the country.
"Our aim is always to be among the top three in all our
retail markets, and unfortunately we never succeeded in reaching
this nationwide in Poland," Neste Oil retail executive Sakari
Toivola said in a statement on Thursday.
Neste Oil has around 100 unmanned petrol stations in Poland,
and 25 of its local employees are due to transfer to Shell.
The company said the deal, due to close in the first half of
2013, will have a positive impact on its cash flow. It also
plans to book around 50 million euros as a capital gain from the
deal.