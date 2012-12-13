* Deal value around 80 mln euros

* Neste Oil to book 50 mln euros in capital gain

* Deal expected to close in first half next year

HELSINKI, Dec 13 Finnish oil refiner Neste Oil said it plans to sell its petrol stations in Poland to Royal Dutch Shell for around 80 million euros ($104 million) after disappointing sales in the country.

Neste Oil has around 100 unmanned petrol stations in Poland, and 25 of its local employees are due to transfer to Shell.

"Our aim is always to be among the top three in all our retail markets, and unfortunately we never succeeded in reaching this nationwide in Poland," Neste Oil retail executive Sakari Toivola said in a statement. "The financial performance of Neste Polska was also below our expectations."

The company said the deal, due to close in the first half of 2013, will have a positive impact on its cash flow. It also plans to book around 50 million euros as a capital gain from the deal.