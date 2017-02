HELSINKI Oct 25 Refiner Neste Oil's production line 4 in Porvoo, Finland, is back to normal production after four weeks of maintenance, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The line has been back in production for a few days, so it (the maintenance) was done slightly ahead of schedule. It is back in normal production," Neste Oil's production and logistics head Ilkka Poranen told Reuters. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)