* Diesel line 4 shut down due to production glitch
* Seen back on stream in second half of July
* Shutdown to dent Q2 results by around 30 mln euros
HELSINKI, June 4 Finnish refiner Neste Oil
said its diesel line 4 at Porvoo refinery had been
shut down due to decoking of reactors and the shutdown is
estimated to dent second-quarter results by around 30 million
euros ($37 million).
The firm said it expected the line to be back on stream in
the second half of July adding it was now also carrying out the
maintenance scheduled for autumn.
"In the second quarter (of 2011) when we had a shutdown we
said the impact was 20-30 million euros. This is slightly longer
than a normal maintenance cleaning ... so maybe it will be on
the top end of the range," Neste Oil CFO Ilkka Salonen told
Reuters.
Porvoo diesel line 4 is the money maker for Neste Oil, which
has in recent years invested heavily in renewable fuels
production that has been lossmaking so far.
Neste Oil said it would stick to its full-year guidance of
2012 comparable operating profit improving significantly versus
2011. It said the oil products unit's full-year comparable
operating profit is seen improving compared to 2011 if the
refining margin remains at last year's level.
Shares in Neste Oil were 2 percent down at 7.15 euros in the
early trade.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)