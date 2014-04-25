* Q1 comparable op pft 55 mln euros vs f'cast 66 mln
* Cuts op pft outlook to about 450 mln vs about 500 mln
* Shares down 6.2 percent
HELSINKI, April 25 Finnish oil refiner Neste Oil
Oyj reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter
profit on Friday, hit by falling refining margins, and cut its
profit outlook for the year.
Its shares dropped 6.2 percent to 14.6 euros by 0702 GMT,
having fallen as low as 14.35, their lowest since early
February.
State-controlled Neste, which has focused on its biofuels
business, said its first-quarter comparable operating profit
fell to 55 million euros ($76 million) from 135 million a year
earlier, was well below analysts' average forecast of 66
million.
The refiner cut its operating profit outlook to about 450
million euros this year from its previous forecast of about 500
million.
It also lowered its estimate for 2014 average reference
refining margin to $4.00 per barrel from $4.50 previously. In
January-March, the reference refining margin averaged $3.30 per
barrel.
"The numbers were somewhat weak but I was still surprised
that they downgraded the guidance, I thought they could have
waited for one more quarter," said Teemu Vainio, an analyst at
Pareto Securities. "The report shows how volatile the renewables
business is."
Neste's biofuel business, which makes renewable diesel from
sources such as palm oil and animal fats and powers more than 1
million cars a year, turned profitable in early 2013 for the
first time since its launch in 2008.
While the biofuels business remained profitable, its
comparable operating profit fell to 15 million euros from 26
million a year earlier.
