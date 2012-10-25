HELSINKI Oct 25 Finnish refiner Neste Oil's forecast its renewable fuels business will be close to break-even in the fourth quarter, showing it was taking time for the unit to turn profitable.

Neste said 60 percent of the unit's quarterly margins were hedged, limiting its ability to benefit fully from a fall in palm oil prices.

The group's comparable operating profit in July-September more than doubled to 156 million euros ($202.32 million) from 68 million a year earlier, beating a mean estimate of 129 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)