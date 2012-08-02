HELSINKI Aug 2 Finnish refiner Neste Oil
reported a surprise fall in second-quarter comparable
profit, dented by shutdowns at its Finnish refineries.
April-June comparable operating profit, excluding inventory
and capital gains and losses, fell 19 percent to 38 million
euros ($46.73 million), missing an average forecast of 50.6
million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.
Neste Oil reiterated it expects full-year comparable
operating profit to improve significantly versus 2011. It also
said its renewable fuels unit's operating loss would be smaller
in the third quarter than in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
