HELSINKI, July 18 Finnish refiner Neste Oil said its diesel line 4 at Porvoo refinery is back online ahead of schedule after maintenance work that took most of the second quarter.

The firm said on June 4 the line was shut down due to decoking of reactors and that it would dent Neste Oil's April-June results by around 30 million euros ($36.64 million).

Neste Oil said on Wednesday its oil products unit's additional refining margin was "only slightly positive" in the second quarter as it was being decreased by Porvoo's maintenance and a turnaround at the Naanatali refinery. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by James Jukwey)