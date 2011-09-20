* Rotterdam plant largest in Europe

* Production to be ramped up in stages

* Lifts Neste Oil's total renewable diesel capacity to 2 mln tonnes a year (Adds CEO comments)

HELSINKI, Sept 20 - Neste Oil has started up its new renewable diesel plant in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, the Finnish refiner said on Tuesday.

The plant, with a total capacity of 800,000 tonnes per year, is the largest in Europe and can make renewable diesel from different types of vegetable oils and waste fats.

Production of renewable diesel would be ramped up in stages, the company said.

"With its start-up, our major 1.5 billion euros ($2.0 bln) investment program aimed at increasing our renewable diesel production capacity has entered its final stage," Neste Oil Chief Executive Matti Lievonen said in a statement.

The new plant lifts Neste Oil's total renewable diesel capacity to 2 million tonnes per year. Last year Neste Oil opened a similar plant in Singapore and it has two renewable diesel lines in Porvoo, Finland. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)