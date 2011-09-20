* Rotterdam plant largest in Europe
* Production to be ramped up in stages
* Lifts Neste Oil's total renewable diesel capacity to 2 mln
tonnes a year
HELSINKI, Sept 20 - Neste Oil has started up its
new renewable diesel plant in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, the
Finnish refiner said on Tuesday.
The plant, with a total capacity of 800,000 tonnes per year,
is the largest in Europe and can make renewable diesel from
different types of vegetable oils and waste fats.
Production of renewable diesel would be ramped up in stages,
the company said.
"With its start-up, our major 1.5 billion euros ($2.0 bln)
investment program aimed at increasing our renewable diesel
production capacity has entered its final stage," Neste Oil
Chief Executive Matti Lievonen said in a statement.
The new plant lifts Neste Oil's total renewable diesel
capacity to 2 million tonnes per year. Last year Neste Oil
opened a similar plant in Singapore and it has two renewable
diesel lines in Porvoo, Finland. ($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)