Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, April 23 Swiss food group Nestle SA may sell about 10 to 15 percent of the $11.9 billion baby food business it is buying from Pfizer Inc to address antitrust concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Nestle may have to offload divisions in countries including Australia, Thailand and Venezuela, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Bloomberg reported that Nestle spokesman Robin Tickle said it was "premature to comment on and prejudge the decisions of the regulatory authorities".
A spokesman for Nestle could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.
Nestle, the world's biggest food company, won a high-stakes fight for Pfizer Nutrition, which makes 85 percent of its sales in emerging markets. The acquisition is Nestle's biggest deal to date.
Consumer product companies and private equity funds may be interested in the assets, the report said. (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.