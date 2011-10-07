VIENNA Oct 7 Food prices will stay high and trigger unrest in some countries where people are going hungry, Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck told an Austrian newspaper.

"Food prices have reached a level that is substantially higher than before. They will probably settle down at these levels," he said in an interview with the Salzburger Nachrichten published on Friday.

"Of course you feel this differently if you live in a developing country and spend 80 percent of your income on food compared to here, where it is maybe 8 percent."

Asked if he expected "hunger revolts" along the lines of food riots in 2008, he said: "The situation is similar. This has become the new reality."

Brabeck attributed the rise in food prices to a growing world population, the rise of a middle class is countries like India that is keen to eat more meat, and increasing demand for water.

He reiterated the ambitions of the world's biggest food company to hit its growth goals.

"We will continue to hit our long-term target of 5-6 percent organic growth per year but it will become more demanding," he said.

Nestle in August raised its full-year outlook after strong demand for its Maggi and Nescafe brands in emerging markets helped it post a forecast-beating 7.5 percent rise in underlying first-half sales. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)