VIENNA Oct 7 Food prices will stay high and
trigger unrest in some countries where people are going hungry,
Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck told an Austrian
newspaper.
"Food prices have reached a level that is substantially
higher than before. They will probably settle down at these
levels," he said in an interview with the Salzburger Nachrichten
published on Friday.
"Of course you feel this differently if you live in a
developing country and spend 80 percent of your income on food
compared to here, where it is maybe 8 percent."
Asked if he expected "hunger revolts" along the lines of
food riots in 2008, he said: "The situation is similar. This has
become the new reality."
Brabeck attributed the rise in food prices to a growing
world population, the rise of a middle class is countries like
India that is keen to eat more meat, and increasing demand for
water.
He reiterated the ambitions of the world's biggest food
company to hit its growth goals.
"We will continue to hit our long-term target of 5-6 percent
organic growth per year but it will become more demanding," he
said.
Nestle in August raised its full-year outlook after strong
demand for its Maggi and Nescafe brands in emerging markets
helped it post a forecast-beating 7.5 percent rise in underlying
first-half sales.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)