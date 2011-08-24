* Brazil antitrust body rejected Garoto deal in 2004

* Cade leans toward averting Garoto break-up: report

* Nestle's Garoto deal took place almost a decade ago

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade could revisit a ruling that rejected Nestle's NESN.VX purchase of local chocolate maker Garoto, in order to avert a break-up of the company, Valor Economico reported on Wednesday, citing the agency's top councilor.

Cade, as the Brasilia-based agency is known, is leaning toward reviving the case, which was judged in 2004, to end a deadlock in courts that has lasted for the past six years, Councilor Fernando Furlan told Valor in an interview.

The case has for years been heralded by Cade critics as evidence that the antitrust body takes too long to rule on mergers and acquisitions cases. Cade vetoed the purchase in February 2004 in a five-to-one ruling, and ordered Nestle to sell Garoto to a smaller rival.

While investors say that corporate combinations face weak regulatory scrutiny in Brazil, consumer groups and companies say Cade and other antitrust agencies take too long to rule or act in cases where free competition is infringed.

The purchase, which was announced in February 2002, joined Brazil's second- and third-largest chocolate producers back then. Nestle paid about 566 million reais ($354 million) at the time for Garoto -- a family-owned business located in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo.

Calls made to the press office of Cade in Brasilia were not immediately answered. Three Nestle spokespeople that have regularly dealt with the Garoto case could not be reached immediately by phone.

Efforts to reach Garoto's media office in the town of Vila Velha, Brazil were unsuccessful.

($1=1.60 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Dave Zimmerman)