* Jim Singh to retire at the end of March after 35-year
career with Nestle
* Wan Ling Martello, currently at Walmart, to take over on
April 1
* Management change should not change overall
strategy-analyst
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Sept 27 - The world's biggest food group Nestle
said it appointed Wang Ling Martello, executive vice
president of global ecommerce for emerging markets at Walmart
, to succeed Jim Singh as executive vice president and
chief financial officer.
Singh will retire at the end of March 2012 after a 35-year
career with Nestle, and Martello, a U.S. citizen of Chinese and
Philippine origin, will take over on April 1, the maker of
KitKat chocolate bars said in a statement on Tuesday.
Martello previously worked with Kraft Foods , Borden
Foods Corp. and NCH Marketing Services Inc., a former subsidiary
of Nielsen, before joining Walmart in 2005, Vevey-based Nestle
said.
"I am confident that Wan Ling will blend well into the
Nestle culture and that her strong experience in finance and the
food and beverage business, both from the industry and retail
angle, will allow her to further enhance the Nestle model,"
Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said in the statement.
Kepler Capital Markets analyst Jon Cox said: "Wow! This is
probably an indication of how much more modern the company has
become over the last decade in terms of a female appointment and
an American."
"To be honest Nestle is a well oiled machine packed with
management talent so a change should not make much of a
difference to overall strategy," he said.
Bulcke called Singh "a highly respected professional" and
said he'd been "instrumental in steering Nestle through these
last challenging years".
Canadian Jim Singh joined Nestle Canada as financial analyst
in 1977 and climbed the career ladder step by step until
becoming executive vice president and CFO in 2008.
"Singh stepping down was probably expected - he has done a
sterling job in terms of piloting through a big buyback
programme and focusing the company more on cash generation," Cox
said.
