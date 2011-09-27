* Jim Singh to retire at the end of March after 35-year career with Nestle

* Wan Ling Martello, currently at Walmart, to take over on April 1

* Management change should not change overall strategy-analyst (Adds details, background, analyst comment)

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Sept 27 - The world's biggest food group Nestle said it appointed Wang Ling Martello, executive vice president of global ecommerce for emerging markets at Walmart , to succeed Jim Singh as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Singh will retire at the end of March 2012 after a 35-year career with Nestle, and Martello, a U.S. citizen of Chinese and Philippine origin, will take over on April 1, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars said in a statement on Tuesday.

Martello previously worked with Kraft Foods , Borden Foods Corp. and NCH Marketing Services Inc., a former subsidiary of Nielsen, before joining Walmart in 2005, Vevey-based Nestle said.

"I am confident that Wan Ling will blend well into the Nestle culture and that her strong experience in finance and the food and beverage business, both from the industry and retail angle, will allow her to further enhance the Nestle model," Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke said in the statement.

Kepler Capital Markets analyst Jon Cox said: "Wow! This is probably an indication of how much more modern the company has become over the last decade in terms of a female appointment and an American."

"To be honest Nestle is a well oiled machine packed with management talent so a change should not make much of a difference to overall strategy," he said.

Bulcke called Singh "a highly respected professional" and said he'd been "instrumental in steering Nestle through these last challenging years".

Canadian Jim Singh joined Nestle Canada as financial analyst in 1977 and climbed the career ladder step by step until becoming executive vice president and CFO in 2008.

"Singh stepping down was probably expected - he has done a sterling job in terms of piloting through a big buyback programme and focusing the company more on cash generation," Cox said.