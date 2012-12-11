Dec 11 Dec 11 Nestle SA : * Nestlé Canada voluntarily recalls select buitoni pizza varieties * Nestlé Canada- says is voluntarily recalling five of six buitoni pizza

varieties with the production codes * Nestlé Canada-recall due to the potential that the pizza in product batches

may contain small pieces of metal * Canada- says voluntarily conducting this recall due to two consumer

complaints in Europe * Source text * Further company coverage